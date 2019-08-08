What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited's (HKG:1848) Shareholder Register?

A look at the shareholders of China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited (HKG:1848) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of HK$5.4b, China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 1848.

See our latest analysis for China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings

SEHK:1848 Ownership Summary, August 8th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 29% of China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

SEHK:1848 Income Statement, August 8th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.