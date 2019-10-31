What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The China E-Information Technology Group Limited's (HKG:8055) Shareholder Register?

A look at the shareholders of China E-Information Technology Group Limited (HKG:8055) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

China E-Information Technology Group is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$405m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 8055.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About China E-Information Technology Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 7.6% of China E-Information Technology Group. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see China E-Information Technology Group's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in China E-Information Technology Group. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of China E-Information Technology Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.