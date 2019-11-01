What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The China Futex Holdings Limited's (HKG:8506) Shareholder Register?

Every investor in China Futex Holdings Limited (HKG:8506) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

China Futex Holdings is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$119m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are not on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 8506.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About China Futex Holdings?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of China Futex Holdings, for yourself, below.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in China Futex Holdings. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of China Futex Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.