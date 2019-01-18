What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The China Isotope & Radiation Corporation’s (HKG:1763) Shareholder Register?

Every investor in China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (HKG:1763) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.
China Isotope & Radiation is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$4.8b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 1763.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About China Isotope & Radiation?
Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.
We can see that China Isotope & Radiation does have institutional investors; and they hold 9.0% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of China Isotope & Radiation, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.
Hedge funds don’t have many shares in China Isotope & Radiation. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.
Insider Ownership Of China Isotope & Radiation
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
Our data cannot confirm that board members are holding shares personally. We do not see this low level of ownership often, and it is possible our data is imperfect. But shareholders can click here to check if insiders have been selling stock.
General Public Ownership
With a 10% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over 1763. While this group can’t necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
Private Company Ownership
It seems that Private Companies own 78%, of the 1763 stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.
Next Steps:
I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.
