What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group Limited's (HKG:412) Shareholder Register?

The big shareholder groups in China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group Limited (HKG:412) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.
China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$5.8b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 412.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group?
Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.
China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 18% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.
Insider Ownership Of China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group Limited. It has a market capitalization of just HK$5.8b, and insiders have HK$205m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.
General Public Ownership
With a 40% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over 412. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
Private Company Ownership
It seems that Private Companies own 38%, of the 412 stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.
It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group better, we need to consider many other factors.
