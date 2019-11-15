What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group Limited's (HKG:412) Shareholder Register?

The big shareholder groups in China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group Limited (HKG:412) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$5.8b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 412.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 18% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.