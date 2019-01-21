What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The China Shengmu Organic Milk Limited’s (HKG:1432) Shareholder Register?

The big shareholder groups in China Shengmu Organic Milk Limited (HKG:1432) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

China Shengmu Organic Milk is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$2.2b, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 1432.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About China Shengmu Organic Milk?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that China Shengmu Organic Milk does have institutional investors; and they hold 6.9% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of China Shengmu Organic Milk, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

China Shengmu Organic Milk is not owned by hedge funds. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of China Shengmu Organic Milk