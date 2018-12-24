What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The DNO ASA’s (OB:DNO) Shareholder Register?

Every investor in DNO ASA (OB:DNO) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of øre13b, DNO is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about DNO.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About DNO?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 16% of DNO. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see DNO’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in DNO. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of DNO

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of DNO ASA. It’s a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own øre4.8m worth of shares. It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.