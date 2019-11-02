What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Evotec SE's (ETR:EVT) Shareholder Register?

The big shareholder groups in Evotec SE (ETR:EVT) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Evotec has a market capitalization of €3.1b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about EVT.

XTRA:EVT Ownership Summary, November 2nd 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Evotec?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 27% of Evotec. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Evotec's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

XTRA:EVT Income Statement, November 2nd 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Evotec. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Evotec

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.