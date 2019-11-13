What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Exide Industries Limited's (NSE:EXIDEIND) Shareholder Register?

Every investor in Exide Industries Limited (NSE:EXIDEIND) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Exide Industries isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of ₹162b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about EXIDEIND.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Exide Industries?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 29% of Exide Industries. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Exide Industries's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Exide Industries. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Exide Industries

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that Exide Industries Limited insiders own under 1% of the company. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It is a pretty big company, so it would be possible for board members to own a meaningful interest in the company, without owning much of a proportional interest. In this case, they own around ₹21m worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.