What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The FCS Software Solutions Limited's (NSE:FCSSOFT) Shareholder Register?

If you want to know who really controls FCS Software Solutions Limited (NSE:FCSSOFT), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

FCS Software Solutions is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹342m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions don't own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about FCSSOFT.

Check out our latest analysis for FCS Software Solutions

NSEI:FCSSOFT Ownership Summary, October 31st 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About FCS Software Solutions?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of FCS Software Solutions, for yourself, below.

NSEI:FCSSOFT Income Statement, October 31st 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in FCS Software Solutions. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of FCS Software Solutions

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.