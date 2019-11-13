What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Golden Lake Exploration Inc.'s (CNSX:GLM) Shareholder Register?

If you want to know who really controls Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (CNSX:GLM), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Golden Lake Exploration is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of CA$1.5m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are not on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about GLM.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Golden Lake Exploration?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Golden Lake Exploration might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Golden Lake Exploration. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Golden Lake Exploration

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.