What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Groupe Actiplay SA's (EPA:ALACT) Shareholder Register?

Every investor in Groupe Actiplay SA (EPA:ALACT) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Groupe Actiplay is a smaller company with a market capitalization of €573k, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions don't own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about ALACT.

See our latest analysis for Groupe Actiplay

ENXTPA:ALACT Ownership Summary, November 15th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Groupe Actiplay?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Groupe Actiplay might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

ENXTPA:ALACT Income Statement, November 15th 2019 More

Groupe Actiplay is not owned by hedge funds. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Groupe Actiplay

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.