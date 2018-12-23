What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited’s (NSE:GSFC) Shareholder Register?

Every investor in Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (NSE:GSFC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of ₹44b, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about GSFC.

NSEI:GSFC Ownership Summary December 23rd 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals does have institutional investors; and they hold 26% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NSEI:GSFC Income Statement Export December 23rd 18 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.