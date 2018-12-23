What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited’s (NSE:GSFC) Shareholder Register?

Every investor in Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (NSE:GSFC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.
With a market capitalization of ₹44b, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about GSFC.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals?
Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.
We can see that Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals does have institutional investors; and they hold 26% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.
Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.
Insider Ownership Of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.
Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.
Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited in their own names. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. It seems the board members have no more than ₹160k worth of shares in the ₹44b company. I generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.
General Public Ownership
The general public, with a 29% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. While this group can’t necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
Private Company Ownership
It seems that Private Companies own 39%, of the GSFC stock. It’s hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.
Public Company Ownership
We can see that public companies hold 5.0%, of the GSFC shares on issue. We can’t be certain, but this is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.
Next Steps:
While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.
