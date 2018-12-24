What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Halcyon Agri Corporation Limited’s (SGX:5VJ) Shareholder Register?

If you want to know who really controls Halcyon Agri Corporation Limited (SGX:5VJ), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Halcyon Agri is a smaller company with a market capitalization of S$646m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 5VJ.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Halcyon Agri?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 5.0% of Halcyon Agri. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Halcyon Agri’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Halcyon Agri. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Halcyon Agri

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Halcyon Agri Corporation Limited. As individuals, the insiders collectively own S$47m worth of the S$646m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.