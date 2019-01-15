What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Iliad SA’s (EPA:ILD) Shareholder Register?

If you want to know who really controls Iliad SA (EPA:ILD), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Iliad has a market capitalization of €7.1b, so it’s too big to fly under the radar. We’d expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about ILD.

ENXTPA:ILD Ownership Summary January 15th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Iliad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Iliad does have institutional investors; and they hold 18% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Iliad’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

ENXTPA:ILD Income Statement Export January 15th 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Iliad. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Iliad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.