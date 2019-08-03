What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Intuitive Aerial AB (publ)'s (STO:INTU) Shareholder Register?

The big shareholder groups in Intuitive Aerial AB (publ) (STO:INTU) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of kr19m, Intuitive Aerial is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about INTU.

View our latest analysis for Intuitive Aerial

OM:INTU Ownership Summary, August 3rd 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Intuitive Aerial?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Intuitive Aerial does have institutional investors; and they hold 34% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Intuitive Aerial's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

OM:INTU Income Statement, August 3rd 2019 More

Intuitive Aerial is not owned by hedge funds. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Intuitive Aerial

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.