What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Jete Power Holdings Limited’s (HKG:8133) Shareholder Register?

Every investor in Jete Power Holdings Limited (HKG:8133) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Jete Power Holdings is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$137m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are not on the share registry. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 8133.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Jete Power Holdings?

We don’t tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it’s not particularly common.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don’t attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. On the other hand, it’s always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don’t think it’s the best place for their money. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Jete Power Holdings, for yourself, below.

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Jete Power Holdings. We’re not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Jete Power Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.