What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited’s (HKG:177) Shareholder Register?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Every investor in Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (HKG:177) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Jiangsu Expressway is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of HK$58b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 177.

View our latest analysis for Jiangsu Expressway

SEHK:177 Ownership Summary February 11th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Jiangsu Expressway?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 20% of Jiangsu Expressway. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Jiangsu Expressway, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

SEHK:177 Income Statement Export February 11th 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Jiangsu Expressway. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Jiangsu Expressway

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.