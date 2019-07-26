What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Jiayuan International Group Limited's (HKG:2768) Shareholder Register?

If you want to know who really controls Jiayuan International Group Limited (HKG:2768), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

Jiayuan International Group has a market capitalization of HK$9.0b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 2768.

SEHK:2768 Ownership Summary, July 26th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Jiayuan International Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Jiayuan International Group does have institutional investors; and they hold 14% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Jiayuan International Group's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

SEHK:2768 Income Statement, July 26th 2019 More

Jiayuan International Group is not owned by hedge funds. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Jiayuan International Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.