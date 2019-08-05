What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Kemira Oyj's (HEL:KEMIRA) Shareholder Register?

The big shareholder groups in Kemira Oyj (HEL:KEMIRA) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of €2.0b, Kemira Oyj is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about KEMIRA.

View our latest analysis for Kemira Oyj

HLSE:KEMIRA Ownership Summary, August 5th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kemira Oyj?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Kemira Oyj does have institutional investors; and they hold 30% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Kemira Oyj's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

HLSE:KEMIRA Income Statement, August 5th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Kemira Oyj. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Kemira Oyj

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.