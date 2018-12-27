What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The King River Resources Limited’s (ASX:KRR) Shareholder Register?

The big shareholder groups in King River Resources Limited (ASX:KRR) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

King River Resources is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$35m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions don’t own many shares in the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about KRR.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About King River Resources?

We don’t tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it’s not particularly common.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of King River Resources, for yourself, below.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in King River Resources. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of King River Resources

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.