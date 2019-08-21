What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Kwan On Holdings Limited's (HKG:1559) Shareholder Register?

The big shareholder groups in Kwan On Holdings Limited (HKG:1559) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

Kwan On Holdings is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$594m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are not on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 1559.

SEHK:1559 Ownership Summary, August 21st 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kwan On Holdings?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Kwan On Holdings, for yourself, below.

SEHK:1559 Income Statement, August 21st 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Kwan On Holdings. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Kwan On Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.