What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Limited's (NSE:LOTUSEYE) Shareholder Register?

Every investor in Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Limited (NSE:LOTUSEYE) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹458m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about LOTUSEYE.

See our latest analysis for Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute

NSEI:LOTUSEYE Ownership Summary, November 19th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Since institutions own under 5% of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

NSEI:LOTUSEYE Income Statement, November 19th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.