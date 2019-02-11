What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd’s (ASX:MNS) Shareholder Register?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Every investor in Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (ASX:MNS) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Magnis Energy Technologies is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$214m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about MNS.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Magnis Energy Technologies?

We don’t tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it’s not particularly common.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. It is also possible that fund managers don’t own the stock because they aren’t convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Magnis Energy Technologies, for yourself, below.

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Magnis Energy Technologies. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Magnis Energy Technologies

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.