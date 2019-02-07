What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Marlin Global Limited’s (NZSE:MLN) Shareholder Register?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

If you want to know who really controls Marlin Global Limited (NZSE:MLN), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Marlin Global is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of NZ$103m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about MLN.

NZSE:MLN Ownership Summary February 7th 19 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Marlin Global?

We don’t tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it’s not particularly common.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. On the other hand, it’s always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don’t think it’s the best place for their money. Marlin Global’s earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors — or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

NZSE:MLN Income Statement Export February 7th 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Marlin Global. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Marlin Global

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.