What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Media 6 SA’s (EPA:EDI) Shareholder Register?

If you want to know who really controls Media 6 SA (EPA:EDI), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Media 6 is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of €38m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about EDI.

Check out our latest analysis for Media 6

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

ENXTPA:EDI Ownership Summary January 11th 19 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Media 6?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it’s unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don’t own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. On the other hand, it’s always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don’t think it’s the best place for their money. Media 6’s earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors — or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

ENXTPA:EDI Income Statement Export January 11th 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Media 6. We’re not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Media 6

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.