What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd.’s (HKG:1618) Shareholder Register?

Every investor in Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. (HKG:1618) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Metallurgical of China is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of HK$68b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 1618.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Metallurgical of China?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Metallurgical of China already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 12% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Metallurgical of China’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

Metallurgical of China is not owned by hedge funds. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Metallurgical of China

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.