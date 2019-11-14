What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Nemetschek SE's (ETR:NEM) Shareholder Register?

If you want to know who really controls Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Nemetschek is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of €6.1b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about NEM.

View our latest analysis for Nemetschek

XTRA:NEM Ownership Summary, November 14th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Nemetschek?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 27% of Nemetschek. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Nemetschek's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

XTRA:NEM Income Statement, November 14th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Nemetschek. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Nemetschek

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.