What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The North Bud Farms Inc.'s (CNSX:NBUD) Shareholder Register?

If you want to know who really controls North Bud Farms Inc. (CNSX:NBUD), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

North Bud Farms is a smaller company with a market capitalization of CA$16m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions don't own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about NBUD.

See our latest analysis for North Bud Farms

CNSX:NBUD Ownership Summary, August 21st 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About North Bud Farms?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. North Bud Farms's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

CNSX:NBUD Income Statement, August 21st 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in North Bud Farms. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of North Bud Farms

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.