What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The NTR Holding A/S's (CPH:NTR B) Shareholder Register?

Every investor in NTR Holding A/S (CPH:NTR B) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

NTR Holding is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ø86m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about NTR B.

See our latest analysis for NTR Holding

CPSE:NTR B Ownership Summary, August 20th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About NTR Holding?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Institutions own less than 5% of NTR Holding. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

CPSE:NTR B Income Statement, August 20th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in NTR Holding. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of NTR Holding

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in NTR Holding A/S. As individuals, the insiders collectively own ø4.6m worth of the ø86m company. This shows at least some alignment, but I usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.