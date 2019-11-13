What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Omeros Corporation's (NASDAQ:OMER) Shareholder Register?

If you want to know who really controls Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.
Omeros is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$675m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about OMER.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Omeros?
Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.
We can see that Omeros does have institutional investors; and they hold 48% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Omeros's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
It looks like hedge funds own 6.2% of Omeros shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.
Insider Ownership Of Omeros
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Omeros Corporation. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$40m worth of the US$675m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
With a 40% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over OMER. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
