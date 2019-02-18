What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Over the Wire Holdings Limited’s (ASX:OTW) Shareholder Register?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

A look at the shareholders of Over the Wire Holdings Limited (ASX:OTW) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

With a market capitalization of AU$218m, Over the Wire Holdings is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about OTW.

See our latest analysis for Over the Wire Holdings

ASX:OTW Ownership Summary, February 18th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Over the Wire Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Over the Wire Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 11% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Over the Wire Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

ASX:OTW Income Statement, February 18th 2019 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Over the Wire Holdings. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Over the Wire Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.