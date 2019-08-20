What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Overseas Education Limited's (SGX:RQ1) Shareholder Register?

The big shareholder groups in Overseas Education Limited (SGX:RQ1) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

Overseas Education is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of S$118m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about RQ1.

SGX:RQ1 Ownership Summary, August 20th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Overseas Education?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Less than 5% of Overseas Education is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

SGX:RQ1 Income Statement, August 20th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Overseas Education. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Overseas Education

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.