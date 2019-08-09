What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Parkland Fuel Corporation's (TSE:PKI) Shareholder Register?

If you want to know who really controls Parkland Fuel Corporation (TSE:PKI), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Parkland Fuel is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of CA$6.4b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about PKI.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Parkland Fuel?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Parkland Fuel does have institutional investors; and they hold 30% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Parkland Fuel's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Parkland Fuel. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Parkland Fuel

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Parkland Fuel Corporation. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own CA$56m worth of shares. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.