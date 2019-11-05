What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Pricer AB (publ)'s (STO:PRIC B) Shareholder Register?

The big shareholder groups in Pricer AB (publ) (STO:PRIC B) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Pricer is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of kr1.6b, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about PRIC B.

View our latest analysis for Pricer

OM:PRIC B Ownership Summary, November 5th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pricer?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Pricer does have institutional investors; and they hold 39% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Pricer, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

OM:PRIC B Income Statement, November 5th 2019 More

Pricer is not owned by hedge funds. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Pricer

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Pricer AB (publ). It has a market capitalization of just kr1.6b, and insiders have kr132m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment, but I usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.