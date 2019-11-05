What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The ProfilGruppen AB (publ)'s (STO:PROF B) Shareholder Register?

A look at the shareholders of ProfilGruppen AB (publ) (STO:PROF B) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of kr676m, ProfilGruppen is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about PROF B.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ProfilGruppen?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

ProfilGruppen already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 12% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of ProfilGruppen, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in ProfilGruppen. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of ProfilGruppen

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.