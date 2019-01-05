What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Prysmian S.p.A.’s (BIT:PRY) Shareholder Register?

If you want to know who really controls Prysmian S.p.A. (BIT:PRY), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Prysmian is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of €4.4b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about PRY.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Prysmian?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 35% of Prysmian. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Prysmian’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Prysmian. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Prysmian

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.