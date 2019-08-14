What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Rykadan Capital Limited's (HKG:2288) Shareholder Register?

Every investor in Rykadan Capital Limited (HKG:2288) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

With a market capitalization of HK$339m, Rykadan Capital is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are not on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 2288.

SEHK:2288 Ownership Summary, August 14th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Rykadan Capital?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Rykadan Capital might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

SEHK:2288 Income Statement, August 14th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Rykadan Capital. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Rykadan Capital

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Rykadan Capital Limited. It has a market capitalization of just HK$339m, and insiders have HK$131m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.