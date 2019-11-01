What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.'s (EPA:DIM) Shareholder Register?

Every investor in Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of €12b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about DIM.

See our latest analysis for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

ENXTPA:DIM Ownership Summary, November 1st 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sartorius Stedim Biotech?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Sartorius Stedim Biotech does have institutional investors; and they hold 12% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Sartorius Stedim Biotech's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

ENXTPA:DIM Income Statement, November 1st 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Sartorius Stedim Biotech. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.