What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Senzime AB (publ)’s (STO:SEZI) Shareholder Register?

The big shareholder groups in Senzime AB (publ) (STO:SEZI) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Senzime is a smaller company with a market capitalization of kr368m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are not on the share registry. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about SEZI.

View our latest analysis for Senzime

OM:SEZI Ownership Summary January 1st 19 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Senzime?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it’s unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don’t own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. On the other hand, it’s always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don’t think it’s the best place for their money. Senzime’s earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors — or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

OM:SEZI Income Statement Export January 1st 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Senzime. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Senzime

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Senzime AB (publ). It has a market capitalization of just kr368m, and insiders have kr89m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.