What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The SF Urban Properties AG's (VTX:SFPN) Shareholder Register?

A look at the shareholders of SF Urban Properties AG (VTX:SFPN) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

SF Urban Properties is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of CHF315m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about SFPN.

Check out our latest analysis for SF Urban Properties

SWX:SFPN Ownership Summary, August 12th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SF Urban Properties?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 21% of SF Urban Properties. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see SF Urban Properties's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

SWX:SFPN Income Statement, August 12th 2019 More

SF Urban Properties is not owned by hedge funds. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of SF Urban Properties

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.