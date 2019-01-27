What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited’s (HKG:934) Shareholder Register?

A look at the shareholders of Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited (HKG:934) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of HK$8.7b, Sinopec Kantons Holdings is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 934.

View our latest analysis for Sinopec Kantons Holdings

SEHK:934 Ownership Summary January 27th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sinopec Kantons Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 8.5% of Sinopec Kantons Holdings. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Sinopec Kantons Holdings’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

SEHK:934 Income Statement Export January 27th 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Sinopec Kantons Holdings. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Sinopec Kantons Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.