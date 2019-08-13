What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The SLM Solutions Group AG's (ETR:AM3D) Shareholder Register?

If you want to know who really controls SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of €243m, SLM Solutions Group is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about AM3D.

See our latest analysis for SLM Solutions Group

XTRA:AM3D Ownership Summary, August 13th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SLM Solutions Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that SLM Solutions Group does have institutional investors; and they hold 15% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see SLM Solutions Group's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

XTRA:AM3D Income Statement, August 13th 2019 More

It would appear that 15% of SLM Solutions Group shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of SLM Solutions Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.