What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Southern Cross Media Group Limited's (ASX:SXL) Shareholder Register?

Every investor in Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.
Southern Cross Media Group is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$919m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about SXL.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Southern Cross Media Group?
Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.
As you can see, institutional investors own 77% of Southern Cross Media Group. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Southern Cross Media Group's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Southern Cross Media Group. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.
Insider Ownership Of Southern Cross Media Group
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Southern Cross Media Group Limited in their own names. It appears that the board holds about AU$5.3m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of AU$919m. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
With a 23% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over SXL. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.
