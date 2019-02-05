What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Southern Cross Media Group Limited’s (ASX:SXL) Shareholder Register?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

The big shareholder groups in Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Southern Cross Media Group is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$811m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about SXL.

ASX:SXL Ownership Summary February 5th 19

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Southern Cross Media Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Southern Cross Media Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 78% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Southern Cross Media Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

ASX:SXL Income Statement Export February 5th 19

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Southern Cross Media Group. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Southern Cross Media Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.