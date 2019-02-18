What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Srikalahasthi Pipes Limited’s (NSE:SRIPIPES) Shareholder Register?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!
A look at the shareholders of Srikalahasthi Pipes Limited (NSE:SRIPIPES) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.
Srikalahasthi Pipes is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹7.8b, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about SRIPIPES.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Srikalahasthi Pipes?
Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.
As you can see, institutional investors own 18% of Srikalahasthi Pipes. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Srikalahasthi Pipes, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.
Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Srikalahasthi Pipes. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.
Insider Ownership Of Srikalahasthi Pipes
The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Srikalahasthi Pipes Limited. It has a market capitalization of just ₹7.8b, and insiders have ₹378m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though I generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.
General Public Ownership
With a 27% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over SRIPIPES. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
Private Company Ownership
Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 7.6%, of the company’s shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.
Public Company Ownership
It appears to us that public companies own 41% of SRIPIPES. We can’t be certain, but this is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.
