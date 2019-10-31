What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Suumaya Lifestyle Limited's (NSE:SUULD) Shareholder Register?

The big shareholder groups in Suumaya Lifestyle Limited (NSE:SUULD) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Suumaya Lifestyle is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹471m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about SUULD.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Suumaya Lifestyle?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Suumaya Lifestyle might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Suumaya Lifestyle. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Suumaya Lifestyle

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.