What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Synergy Group Holdings International Limited's (HKG:1539) Shareholder Register?

The big shareholder groups in Synergy Group Holdings International Limited (HKG:1539) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of HK$215m, Synergy Group Holdings International is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 1539.

View our latest analysis for Synergy Group Holdings International

SEHK:1539 Ownership Summary, November 3rd 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Synergy Group Holdings International?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Synergy Group Holdings International does have institutional investors; and they hold 20% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Synergy Group Holdings International, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

SEHK:1539 Income Statement, November 3rd 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Synergy Group Holdings International. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Synergy Group Holdings International

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.