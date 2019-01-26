What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The TL Natural Gas Holdings Limited’s (HKG:8536) Shareholder Register?

The big shareholder groups in TL Natural Gas Holdings Limited (HKG:8536) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

TL Natural Gas Holdings is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$163m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 8536.

SEHK:8536 Ownership Summary January 26th 19 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TL Natural Gas Holdings?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it’s unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don’t own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. TL Natural Gas Holdings might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

SEHK:8536 Income Statement Export January 26th 19 More

TL Natural Gas Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of TL Natural Gas Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of TL Natural Gas Holdings Limited. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. So they have a HK$122m stake in this HK$163m business. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.