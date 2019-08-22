What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The UNITEDLABELS Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:ULC) Shareholder Register?

A look at the shareholders of UNITEDLABELS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:ULC) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.
UNITEDLABELS is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of €14m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about ULC.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About UNITEDLABELS?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
We can see that UNITEDLABELS does have institutional investors; and they hold 8.2% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at UNITEDLABELS's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
Hedge funds don't have many shares in UNITEDLABELS. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.
Insider Ownership Of UNITEDLABELS
The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.
Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in UNITEDLABELS Aktiengesellschaft. Insiders have a €5.1m stake in this €14m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.
General Public Ownership
The general public, who are mostly retail investors, collectively hold 56% of UNITEDLABELS shares. This level of ownership gives retail investors the power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.
Next Steps:
It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand UNITEDLABELS better, we need to consider many other factors.
